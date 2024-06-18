CRM System Specialist

Our client in the Legal industry is seeking a CRM System Specialist to join the Marketing and Business Development Department, reporting to the Head of Business and Practice Development.

The CRM System Specialist will provide overall project management for the firm’s client relationship management (CRM) system, InterAction (IA). This person will be responsible for driving, managing, and ensuring the successful implementation and use of IA throughout the business.

Responsibilities:

Increasing internal user-adoption through ongoing awareness campaigns and training sessions.

Conducting comprehensive training for both current and new joiners, enabling them to utilise the system’s full range of capabilities:

Methodically and promptly executing ongoing data steward tasks to maintain a high level of data quality and accuracy.

Providing assistance with any researching and reporting inquiries.

Monitoring the synchronisation between AI and Aderant (firms financial system) and other related platforms as needed for data integrity.

Regularly liaising with the team in AI to stay current with product and system upgrades and ensuring that their internal supporting collateral reflects and changes for optimal usage.

Driving the collection of up to date client data, client engagements and activities as well as alumni information.

Managing the Interaction budget.

Requirements:

3 to 4 Years experience in a similar role.

Experience in a similar industry or working with sumillar types of systems is a plus.

Desired Skills:

AI

CRM

Legal Firm

