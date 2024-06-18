Data Analyst

Our client is seeking a Data driven individual to join their growing team as a Data Analyst. As a Data Analyst you will be responsible for managing the entire deliverable: from spec gathering, data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, analysis, and presentation to clients. Proficiency in T-SQL, Power BI and Excel as well as your ability to handle, interpret and analyze data will be beneficial.

Responsibilities:

Extraction, cleansing, and validating of data to be used for analysis

Translate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant BI projects / BI initiatives aligned to strategic objectives with specific performance measures and control systems to track progress

Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions

Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients within the required timeframe and specification

Requirements:

Degree, Diploma or relevant IT Qualification

Ability to handle, interpret and analyze data efficiently

Proficiency in T-SQL, Power BI and Excel

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment with a quick turnaround time to meet client expectations

Good communication / presentation skills being client facing

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

Power BI

Excel

Data Analyst

