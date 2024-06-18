Data Scientist

Job Description:

Are you ready to transform data into strategic insights? Join us as our Head of Analytics! Lead a vibrant team of data scientists and analysts to drive growth and innovation. Oversee projects, ensure timely and budget-friendly delivery, and make a significant impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and inspire a team of data scientists and analysts.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to tackle business challenges with data-driven solutions.

Design and implement machine learning algorithms and statistical models.

Develop and maintain robust data pipelines and infrastructure.

Ensure the highest standards of data quality and integrity.

Present actionable insights and recommendations to senior management.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends in data science and analytics.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field; advanced degree preferred.

5+ years of experience in data analysis, machine learning, or related fields.

5+ years in a leadership role.

Proficient in Python, R, or SQL.

Exceptional analytical, problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills.

Experience with large data sets and visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or matplotlib.

Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure) is a plus.

Ready to lead the future of data science and analytics? Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Azure

AWS

Data sciene

Tableau

Learn more/Apply for this position