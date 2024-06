Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you a data wizard with a knack for uncovering hidden trends and delivering actionable insights? We’re looking for a Data Scientist to join our team and drive our business forward!

Job Requirements

– Education: Degree in applied statistics, mathematics, operational research, economics, data engineering, risk management, or equivalent.

– Experience: Minimum 5 years in advanced analytics, model building, and optimization.

– Technical Skills: Proficiency in SAS, SQL, or equivalent platforms. Strong knowledge of Data Warehousing and BI environments.

– Analytical Techniques: Expertise in statistical methods, segmentation, experimental design, neural networks, data mining, and optimization techniques.

– Big Data: Experience with Big Data ecosystems and advanced analytical platform skills.

Ready to Transform Data into Actionable Insights?

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

data science

SAS

SQL

Data warehousing

BI enviroments

