Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Job Description:
Are you ready to transform data into strategic insights? Join us as our Head of Analytics! Lead a vibrant team of data scientists and analysts to drive growth and innovation. Oversee projects, ensure timely and budget-friendly delivery, and make a significant impact.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead and inspire a team of data scientists and analysts.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to tackle business challenges with data-driven solutions.
- Design and implement machine learning algorithms and statistical models.
- Develop and maintain robust data pipelines and infrastructure.
- Ensure the highest standards of data quality and integrity.
- Present actionable insights and recommendations to senior management.
- Stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends in data science and analytics.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field; advanced degree preferred.
- 5+ years of experience in data analysis, machine learning, or related fields.
- 5+ years in a leadership role.
- Proficient in Python, R, or SQL.
- Exceptional analytical, problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills.
- Experience with large data sets and visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, or matplotlib.
- Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure) is a plus.
Ready to lead the future of data science and analytics? Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- Azure
- AWS
- Data sciene
- Tableau