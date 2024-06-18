Enterprise Architect II

To facilitate the development of future-state architecture and ensures its effective adoption. Provide and identify operational opportunities, overall direction, guidance and definition of the enterprise architecture that effectively support business strategies. Advocating and supporting the enterprise’s IT strategy, identifying and analysing enterprise business drivers, analysing the current IT environment to detect critical deficiencies, recommends solutions for improvement and develop strategies for aligning IT to the business. Act as a trusted technology advisor to business in realising the business strategy for the relevant discipline. Responsible for the end-to-end view across both Capabilities and/or Solution Architecture disciplines, ensuring alignment across relevant domains. Works as an advocate and liaises with Information Services and Technology operational teams and the Enterprise Architects researching technology trends.
Job Responsibilities:
- Facilitate priority setting, project selection and integration in the organisation by providing guiding principles and architecture
- Ensure alignment with emerging Technologies and possible recommendation of new technologies.
- Deliver business tasks according to the level of expertise to meet financial objectives.
- Address client needs through leading phases of projects or consult to projects and business leaders across a variety of Architecture disciplines
- Build professional relationships lead and influence in all disciplines of architecture
- Build and maintain relationships within the enterprise and within the larger field of speciality.
- Lead the achievement of architecture solutions where an understanding of all disciplines is required.
- Monitor and evaluates competitive offerings that could change the domain landscape, affects multiple domains (portfolio of solutions domains) or the broader organisation
- Identify the business impact of change and risks associated.
- Integrate the change impact into business recommendations and strategic planning.
- Adjust recommendations by considering the impact of new initiatives on market perception
- Enable enterprise-wide solutions to integrate well with existing practices by developing mitigating actions and change strategies
- Consider not only the optimising of the system, but also the long-term viability of the system.
- Build models around future scenario planning
- Optimising the architectural strategy across various families or portfolios of application or products in the enterprise by taking an enterprise viewpoint
- Effect multiple domains or create new domains, or changes the landscape through developing of position papers
- Integrate the key principals and issues to build enterprise-wide solutions
- Apply disciplines in a variety of projects in relevant solution domains and across multiple business areas.
- Combine multiple perspectives from experience in various roles on multiple developments and architecting projects.
- Considers enterprise-wide relevant best practice within the larger financial industry and global economy
- Ensure alignment to newest trends by monitors emerging trends and evaluates their potential impact on the broader organisation (The next big things)
- Deliver on work tasks for which the impact of the work can only be determined 3-5 years later.
- Move the system towards the desired future state through consideration of future scenarios, the macro environment and an understanding of present operational requirements to
- Identify underlying patterns in vague, ambiguous information.
- Make judgements based on hypotheses, future scenario’s or educated guesses.
- Provide advise to the business across all disciplines.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Qualification/s (NQF level / Diploma / Degree)
- Essential (required minimum):
- Bachelor Degree in either Information Systems or Computer Science
- Honors or Masters Degree (or higher) in either Information Systems or Computer Science
- TOGAF Foundation Training
- TOGAF Certification
- Information Technology Architect Certification (ITAC) (Open Group)
Preferred Qualification:
- Cloud-related certifications such as AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Certified Architect, or Azure Solutions Architect.
Minimum Experience Level:
- 5+ Years experience in developing strategic IT plans/roadmaps
- 10+ Years experience in systems design and development
- 10+ Years experience in Architecture
Advantageous experience (not a disqualifier):
- Understanding waterfall and agile methodologies
- Skills (Technologies, systems or software knowledge etc.)
- Assertiveness and ability to influence and reason with key stakeholders
- Able to work in a team environment
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Analytical, Logical, Lateral and Creative Thinking
- Able to integrate disparate concepts into a cohesive whole
- Able to reason at various levels of abstraction
- Excellent modelling skills across all ICT models
- Good understanding of all levels of ICT infrastructure
- Systems thinking
- Design thinking and facilitation
- Customer Centricity
Team Diversity:
- Mature collaborator with high levels of EQ.
- Must be able to negotiate strong opinions and viewpoints
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- Research methodology
- Decision-making process
- Business writing skills
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge
- System Development Life cycle (SDLC)
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)
- Rational design toolset application
- IT Architecture
Behavioral Competencies:
- Building Partnerships
- Communication
- Decision Making
- Influencing
- Innovation
- Driving for Results
