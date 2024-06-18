Feature Analyst

Jun 18, 2024

Our client in the Fintech Industry based in Cape town is looking for a Feature Analyst with product experience. This amazing team player will be responsible for sourcing and communicating detailed feature requirements to various stakeholders and will collaborate with cross – functional teams such as Product Managers, UX Designers, Technical Leads and Developers to ensure the delivery of the features adheres to the business requirements.

Requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
  • Fintech Industry experience
  • 5 years proven experience as a Feature Analyst
  • 5 year’s experience Creating training material, product information documentation and FAQs
  • 5 year’s experience conducting competitor research
  • Experience with document process flows and showcasing different scenarios
  • Ability to understand and communicate impacts of new features on existing features
  • 5years experience working with UI and UX designers to create detailed stories, design process and ensuring quality assurance processes are defined for each story

Duties:

  • Maintain and update acceptance criteria and user stories as changes occur
  • Maintain Azure boards
  • Creat test cases
  • Test features to ensure it aligns with business rules and raise bugs identified.
  • Manager production defects and raising issues with the Product Manager

Assist Support team to resolve customer queries

Desired Skills:

  • Test case
  • Product Knowledge
  • Production Planning
  • feature

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Fintech Industry based in Cape town

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Group Life Assurance

