Feature Analyst

Our client in the Fintech Industry based in Cape town is looking for a Feature Analyst with product experience. This amazing team player will be responsible for sourcing and communicating detailed feature requirements to various stakeholders and will collaborate with cross – functional teams such as Product Managers, UX Designers, Technical Leads and Developers to ensure the delivery of the features adheres to the business requirements.

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

Fintech Industry experience

5 years proven experience as a Feature Analyst

5 year’s experience Creating training material, product information documentation and FAQs

5 year’s experience conducting competitor research

Experience with document process flows and showcasing different scenarios

Ability to understand and communicate impacts of new features on existing features

5years experience working with UI and UX designers to create detailed stories, design process and ensuring quality assurance processes are defined for each story

Duties:

Maintain and update acceptance criteria and user stories as changes occur

Maintain Azure boards

Creat test cases

Test features to ensure it aligns with business rules and raise bugs identified.

Manager production defects and raising issues with the Product Manager

Assist Support team to resolve customer queries

Desired Skills:

Test case

Product Knowledge

Production Planning

feature

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Fintech Industry based in Cape town

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

