Feature Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client in the Fintech Industry based in Cape town is looking for a Feature Analyst with product experience. This amazing team player will be responsible for sourcing and communicating detailed feature requirements to various stakeholders and will collaborate with cross – functional teams such as Product Managers, UX Designers, Technical Leads and Developers to ensure the delivery of the features adheres to the business requirements.
Requirements:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- Fintech Industry experience
- 5 years proven experience as a Feature Analyst
- 5 year’s experience Creating training material, product information documentation and FAQs
- 5 year’s experience conducting competitor research
- Experience with document process flows and showcasing different scenarios
- Ability to understand and communicate impacts of new features on existing features
- 5years experience working with UI and UX designers to create detailed stories, design process and ensuring quality assurance processes are defined for each story
Duties:
- Maintain and update acceptance criteria and user stories as changes occur
- Maintain Azure boards
- Creat test cases
- Test features to ensure it aligns with business rules and raise bugs identified.
- Manager production defects and raising issues with the Product Manager
Assist Support team to resolve customer queries
Desired Skills:
- Test case
- Product Knowledge
- Production Planning
- feature
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Fintech Industry based in Cape town
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance