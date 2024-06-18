Functional Specialist

Jun 18, 2024

Opportunity for a Functional Feature Architect on a fixed term contract. Responsibilities will include analyzing and implementation of new systems requirements specifications in a JAVA environment.
Requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
  • 8 – 10 years working in a Java environment
  • 5 – 8 year’s experience in System implementation, deployment and release activities
  • Over 5 year’s experience with preparing of system and technical documentation as per ISO standards
  • Over 5 year’s experience in preparing and updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
  • Microserv Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
  • IntelliJ IDE
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines ice Architecture
  • Backend knowledge
  • Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code
  • CI/CD
  • REST services, RESTful APIs
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Duties:

  • Detailed documentation, solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
  • Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with systems, and frontends that are expandable.
  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated and considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposals and system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team
  • Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

Desired Skills:

  • system design
  • solution design
  • deployment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position