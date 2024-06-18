Functional Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Opportunity for a Functional Feature Architect on a fixed term contract. Responsibilities will include analyzing and implementation of new systems requirements specifications in a JAVA environment.
Requirements:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- 8 – 10 years working in a Java environment
- 5 – 8 year’s experience in System implementation, deployment and release activities
- Over 5 year’s experience with preparing of system and technical documentation as per ISO standards
- Over 5 year’s experience in preparing and updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
- Microserv Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
- IntelliJ IDE
- Postman / SoapUI
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines ice Architecture
- Backend knowledge
- Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code
- CI/CD
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- JSON and XML with Schema
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
Duties:
- Detailed documentation, solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with systems, and frontends that are expandable.
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated and considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals and system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team
- Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
Desired Skills:
- system design
- solution design
- deployment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years