Functional Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Opportunity for a Functional Feature Architect on a fixed term contract. Responsibilities will include analyzing and implementation of new systems requirements specifications in a JAVA environment.

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

8 – 10 years working in a Java environment

5 – 8 year’s experience in System implementation, deployment and release activities

Over 5 year’s experience with preparing of system and technical documentation as per ISO standards

Over 5 year’s experience in preparing and updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.

Microserv Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server

IntelliJ IDE

Postman / SoapUI

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines ice Architecture

Backend knowledge

Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code

CI/CD

REST services, RESTful APIs

JSON and XML with Schema

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Duties:

Detailed documentation, solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with systems, and frontends that are expandable.

Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated and considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals and system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team

Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

Desired Skills:

system design

solution design

deployment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

