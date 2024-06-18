IT Engineer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking an experienced IT Engineer to join our client’s growing team. As an IT Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining the company’s IT systems, infrastructure, and networks.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Strong knowledge of Cloud, Networking and Power BI

Use PowerBI for Reporting

ERP

Microsoft Office 365

All round support experience

Automation exposure

Data Migration

Strong knowledge of networking and cloud services

Industry experience in agriculture preferable.

Benefits:

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

IT Engineer

IT Engineer

IT Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position