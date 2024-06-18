IT Engineer – Limpopo Hoedspruit

Hire Resolve is currently seeking an experienced IT Engineer to join our client’s growing team. As an IT Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining the company’s IT systems, infrastructure, and networks.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- Strong knowledge of Cloud, Networking and Power BI
- Use PowerBI for Reporting
- ERP
- Microsoft Office 365
- All round support experience
- Automation exposure
- Data Migration
- Strong knowledge of networking and cloud services
- Industry experience in agriculture preferable.
Benefits:
You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- IT Engineer
