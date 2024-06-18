IT Support Engineer at 360 Smart Networks

Microsoft Support Engineer – 2nd Shift (12 PM to 9 PM non-negotiable)

360 Smart Networks – MSP IT Firm based in Georgia, USA

Do you live in Cape Town or its surrounds? Do you thrive on providing exceptional customer service? Do you have a passion for technology, hardware diagnosis, and troubleshooting? Are you continually looking for opportunities for efficiencies through ingenuity, process, and documentation?

We are seeking a career-driven, motivated individual to join our South African-based IT Support team.

Responsibilities

End-to-end management of support tickets, ensuring accurate and timely information recorded

Receive and log all requests and incidents

Manage all e-mails, response times, and resolution times according to SLA

Ensure quality closure of desktop and related incidents, requests, or projects within SLA

Install, configure, and support all Microsoft desktop and server operating systems.

Install, configure, and support all Microsoft and other application software (desktop and server).

General hardware troubleshooting (desktop and server).

General troubleshooting on all IT-related equipment.

Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection (desktop and server).

Assist customers telephonically.

Remote administration of servers and workstations.

Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.

Execute orders and follow-up service and repairs with external suppliers.

Identify possible risks or problems and escalate to senior engineers.

Expertise – Skills

Essential:

Current MCSE / MCSA / MCITP (2012+)

A+, Network+

5+ years in Desktop (Windows 7 up to latest)

4+ years in a Server support role (Server 2008 up to latest)

Solid fundamental understanding of networks (both LAN and WAN)

Working knowledge of Active Directory administration: creating user accounts, resetting passwords, disabling and deleting users

Remote support delivery tools

User security and rights management

No CRIMINAL RECORD (non-negotiable)

OWN RELIABLE TRANSPORT

Desirable:

Security+

3 to 5 years of Service Desk experience

Understanding Firewall, NAT, and Routing Rules

Experience with remote support applications and techniques (e.g. VPN, RDP).

Understanding of Virtualization and cloud-based solutions

Support Ticketing (ConnectWise desirable)

Office 365 support – Intermediate

Scripting knowledge

Personal Attributes

Ideally, you will be experienced in support delivery to international locations as well as the following:

Excellent proficiency in both written and spoken English

Effective teamwork and self-management

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritize, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs

Personal interest in staying up-to-date on technology trends

You must be a permanent South African resident and citizen to apply for this position.

Suitable candidates from Cape Town and surrounds are encouraged to apply.

Please Note that this position is OFFICE BASED in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Own reliable transport with a valid and clear driver’s license.

THE HOURS ARE 12 PM (afternoon) UNTIL 9 PM at night (SAST), MON-FRI – NON-NEGOTIABLE

Desired Skills:

MCSE

MCSA

Help Desk Support

Support Engineer

IT Support

Remote Desktop Support

Network Support

Office365 Support

A+

N+

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

360 Smart Networks was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, USA. We provide complete outsourced IT Management and Support Services (MSP) to small and medium-sized companies in the South East US. We establish long-term relationships with our clients and provide them with the necessary IT infrastructure and services to help them grow their businesses. We are dedicated to maintaining open communication and providing quality customer service. Our client base has grown substantially and we are looking for talented individuals to join our team. This is a great opportunity to work for a company that embraces a wide range of leading-edge technologies and with a team of highly experienced and talented Engineers.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

