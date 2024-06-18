Item Coding Analyst at Circana

Working as part of the item coding team you will be responsible for analysing data from different sources, performing gap analyses and coding missing product attributes (e.g. the weight of the product, the name of the manufacturer, etc.). These need to be recorded accurately and consistently in our data systems, for the various types of consumer goods and products found in South African supermarkets, wholesalers, and convenience stores.

Complete the OPS training programme and panel process within the first 3 months of employment if entering at this level

Coordination and implementation of all Item Coding overarching tasks.

Ensuring the highest quality of the central Circana Dictionary (this Dictionary DB is called Fusion and contains all new items coded by Coding team received in the Retailer sales data).

Establish and drive the operational item coding process and item coding governance process.

Actively seeks out client product performance in the market to keep relevant.

Maintaining strong internal cross-departmental relationships.

Display a solid understanding of the business and our service offerings.

Assists and helps the Data Production, Client Delivery and CPG teams with troubleshooting where necessary.

Attends training, business updates, knowledge shares and team events as and when required.

Adheres and enforces to all relevant policies and procedures.

Communicates issues and deadlines to the Item Coding Manager and or team leads as required.

Able to work extra hours as and when required to ensure deadlines are met.

Conduct at least 2 team knowledge shares a year.

Mentor and develops the operational and quality assurance skills of the more junior members of the team in a constructive manner.

Oversee and guide new junior team members and assist in their orientation and on boarding.

Take full ownership of own category portfolio.

To support the Item Coding Team Lead and Projects Team Leader with the management of the team and team initiatives, etc.

Measures of Success

Attention to detail

Maintaining high level of data Quality

Readily puts in whatever time and effort is required to achieve goals

Prioritises workload accurately and consistently meets established deadlines

Works to remove barriers to collaboration while balancing the interests of multiple stakeholders

Is able to gain support, including time and resources, towards solving client satisfaction, delivery and sales issues

Builds trust with other functions by having a long-term view working relationships

Associate’s degree

1+ years FMCG experience

Written and verbal communication skills

Time management

Attention-to-detail

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook (Basic)

At Circana, we are fueled by our passion for continuous learning and growth, we seek and share feedback freely, and we celebrate victories both big and small in an environment that is flexible and accommodating to our work and personal lives. We have a global commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion as we believe in the undeniable strength that diversity brings to our business, employees, clients, and communities (with us you can always bring your full self to work). Join our inclusive, committed team to be a challenger, own outcomes, and stay curious together.

