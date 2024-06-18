Mid-Senior Flutter Developer (PTA Remote) – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Mid-Senior Flutter Developer who is passionate about building seamless & user-friendly apps, is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions to build in-house software solutions used by thousands of users across the globe. As a Mobile Dev, you will collaborate with internal teams to design and develop the next generation of our mobile applications. The successful incumbent will have 3 years work experience with Native Mobile Development Technologies OR 2 years Flutter coding experience including having worked on large projects with mobile apps in a production environment. Applicants will be expected to provide a link to your GitHub Repository if available.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years of experience working with Native Mobile Development Technologies, OR

2 Years of experience coding in Flutter.

Valid Driver’s License and own transportation.

Experience working on large projects with mobile apps in a production environment.

Nice to haves –

BSc. Computer Science or BEng Computer Engineering.

iOS Development with Swift.

Android Development with Kotlin.

Experience with the following Flutter packages would be beneficial: BLOC, SocketIO, HTTP/DIO.

Building offline applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

An interest in working in an open and collaborative environment that values mentorship, learning and knowledge sharing.

Ability to work in both a team and on individual projects.

Can take ownership of projects, and self-management (No Hand Holding).

Able to work on multiple projects concurrently and manage the expectations of both your teammates and the clients.

