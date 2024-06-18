Operations and Technical Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Operations and Technical Specialist for a training company. As an Operations and Technical Specialist, you will play a crucial role in overseeing and optimizing operational processes, as well as providing technical support and guidance to our clients.

At Hire Resolve, our mission is to connect qualified candidates with companies that align with their career goals and values. We strive to provide a personalized and supportive recruitment experience for both job seekers and hiring companies.

If you have experience in operations management and technical expertise in a related field, and are looking for a new opportunity, we encourage you to connect with our skilled consultants at Hire Resolve to explore this exciting position.

Responsibilities:

Optimize operational processes to improve efficiency and productivity

Provide technical support and guidance to clients

Develop and implement strategies to enhance operational performance

Oversee the implementation of new technologies and systems

Conduct data analysis and provide insights for process improvement

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive operational excellence

Develop and deliver training programs to enhance technical skills

Ensure compliance with safety, quality, and regulatory requirements

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business management, education, or a related field

Proven experience in operations management

Strong technical expertise in a relevant area

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Experience in process improvement methodologies

Knowledge of safety, quality, and regulatory requirements

Strong project management skills

Ability to adapt to changing environments and prioritize tasks

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Lisa Meyer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn



You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed]

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Operations and Technical Specialist

Operations and Technical Specialist

Operations and Technical Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position