Payfast by Network partners with JP Morgan Payments

Network International has extended its partnership with JP Morgan Payments to facilitate e-commerce transactions for South African customers.

This will be accomplished by leveraging Payfast, Network’s online payments solution, so JP Morgan Payments can strengthen its offering for local corporate clients.

The new development builds on a successful partnership in the Middle East, which was established in 2023.

“Our collective vision is to grow the digital payments ecosystem in South Africa,” says David Adams, southern Africa regional MD at Network International. “By providing access to Network’s innovative payment solutions and regional expertise, and Payfast’s e-commerce product, we are enabling JP Morgan Payments to expand its existing proposition to local clients – which will ultimately help them to operate at scale.

“Looking at the bigger picture, building connections with global leaders bodes well for the future of ecommerce and business growth across the country.”

Wayne Cook, head of JP Morgan Payments for South Africa, comments: “South Africa is an important part of our payments growth agenda. Which is why we are investing in the market and are delighted to be partnering with notable regional players such as Payfast, to offer more to the companies we support here.”