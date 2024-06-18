QA Tester (Perm/Contract) (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based provider of Data-Centric Business Solutions is seeking a highly skilled & analytical QA Tester with strong problem-solving skills and a keen eye for detail to join its team. Your core role will be to develop and execute Test Plans and Test Cases for mobile application features, including Integration and Functionality Tests. You will also be expected to identify, record, and track bugs or defects using Azure DevOps while conducting Performance & Load Testing to ensure the application performs well under various conditions and user loads. Applicants will require proven experience testing mobile applications on various platforms (iOS and Android), have proficiency with tools including Selenium, Appium, Postman, SoapUI, JMeter, LoadRunner and Java, Python or JavaScript.

DUTIES:

Develop and execute Test Plans: Create comprehensive test plans and test cases for mobile application features, including Integration and Functionality Tests.

Manual and Automated Testing: Perform both Manual and Automated Testing to ensure the mobile application meets the required standards and specifications.

Identify and document bugs: Identify, record, and track bugs or defects using Azure DevOps and ensure clear communication of issues to the Development team.

Collaborate with Development Team: Work closely with Developers to understand the application features, resolve issues, and verify bug fixes.

Perform Regression Testing: Conduct Regression Testing to ensure that new code changes do not adversely affect existing functionalities.

Test Integration Points: Verify that the mobile application integrates seamlessly with other systems and components, testing APIs and data flows as needed.

User Acceptance Testing (UAT): Assist in planning and executing User Acceptance Tests to ensure the application meets user needs and requirements.

Performance and Load Testing: Conduct Performance and Load Testing to ensure the application performs well under various conditions and user loads.

Maintain test documentation: Keep detailed records of test cases, test results, and any issues encountered for future reference and compliance purposes.

Stay updated on industry best practices: Continuously update your knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and best practices to ensure the highest quality standards.

Contribute to Continuous Improvement: Provide feedback and suggestions for improving the development and testing processes to enhance overall product quality.

REQUIREMENTS: (or demonstration of similar skills that can be transferred) –

Proven experience in testing mobile applications on various platforms (iOS and Android) including knowledge of mobile testing tools and methodologies.

Strong understanding of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Proficiency in both Manual Testing and Automated Testing frameworks and tools such as Selenium, Appium, or similar.

Familiarity with bug tracking and Test Management tools such as Azure DevOps and Confluence.

Experience with API Testing and tools like Postman, SoapUI, or similar.

Ability to perform Performance Testing using tools like JMeter, LoadRunner, or similar.

Able to write test scripts using Programming languages such as Java, Python, or JavaScript.

Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Agile methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills to clearly document issues and collaborate effectively with the Development team.

Strong critical thinking skills and the ability to think from an end-user perspective.

Proven ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Eagerness to learn new tools and technologies and stay updated on industry trends and advancements.

