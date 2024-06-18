RPG Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

iOCO is a leading technology and services company committed to delivering innovative solutions to our clients. We are currently seeking skilled RPG Developers to join us on a contract basis (12 months Fixed Term Contract).

What you will do:

Design, develop implement, and be responsible for ongoing maintenance of the software system.

Perform analysis and investigation tasks as required.

Creating design documents and acting as development lead for specific pieces of work.

Programming and unit testing.

Maintain workflow tasks which are used to control development.

Be responsible for the application of quality assurance processes to the implemented solution and its adherence to standards and best practices.

Extend functionality and customer specific enhancements for the investment administration and online transaction system.

Your expertise:

A minimum of 5 years in the writing of ILE RPG and RPG Sequel programs and services with at least 2 years conducting development in financial applications.

Experience in the writing of applications that use the DB2 400 relational database.

Experience in the use of the Synon code generator tool and Java would be desirable but not essential.

Ability to document detail design and implement design patterns is essential for this role.

Experience working within an agile development preferable.

Strong written and oral communications skills.

Prior experience working in fast-paced environment.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

