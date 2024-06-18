SAP ABAP Developer opportunity on a fixed term contract. This role will include understanding business requirements, preparing AS-IS, documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design documents.
Requirements:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- 5 – 8 years proven working experience as SAP ABAP
- SAP Certification
- 5 – 8 year’s experience in DevOps Operations, configuration and development
- 5 – 8 year’s experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
- Experience in Logistics
- Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Experience in Agile Working Methodology environment
Duties:
- Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support
- Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.
- Development debugging
- Interact with consultants of other modules.
- Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
- Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process
- Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
- Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team.
Desired Skills:
- Development ABAP
- ABAP
- SAP Configuration