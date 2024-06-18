SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Midrand

SAP ABAP Developer opportunity on a fixed term contract. This role will include understanding business requirements, preparing AS-IS, documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design documents.

Requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
  • 5 – 8 years proven working experience as SAP ABAP
  • SAP Certification
  • 5 – 8 year’s experience in DevOps Operations, configuration and development
  • 5 – 8 year’s experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
  • Experience in Logistics
  • Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Experience in Agile Working Methodology environment

Duties:

  • Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support
  • Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
  • Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.
  • Development debugging
  • Interact with consultants of other modules.
  • Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
  • Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process
  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
  • Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team.

Desired Skills:

  • Development ABAP
  • ABAP
  • SAP Configuration

