SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Midrand

SAP ABAP Developer opportunity on a fixed term contract. This role will include understanding business requirements, preparing AS-IS, documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design documents.

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

5 – 8 years proven working experience as SAP ABAP

SAP Certification

5 – 8 year’s experience in DevOps Operations, configuration and development

5 – 8 year’s experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications

Experience in Logistics

Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Experience in Agile Working Methodology environment

Duties:

Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support

Change Management – Manage changes and present to relevant CAB

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s.

Development debugging

Interact with consultants of other modules.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team.

Desired Skills:

Development ABAP

ABAP

SAP Configuration

