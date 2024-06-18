SAP Authorizations Consultant (Advanced) 2682 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 18, 2024

SAP Authorizations Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential
  • SAP GRC experience
  • HANA Authorization
  • SAP courses on authorisations is essential
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Authorisations and Security
  • ALE, ARFC, IDocs
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
  • Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management)
  • Jira and Confluence experience
  • Build management experience.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
  • Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED FOR THE ROLE?

  • SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience
  • SAP Analyst experience
  • Active Directory configuration experience
  • Experience using ITSM Tools
  • Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Authorizations
  • ABAP authorizations
  • SAP GRC
  • HANA Authorization

Learn more/Apply for this position