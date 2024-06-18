SAP Authorizations Consultant (Advanced) 2682

SAP Authorizations Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential
- SAP GRC experience
- HANA Authorization
- SAP courses on authorisations is essential
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Authorisations and Security
- ALE, ARFC, IDocs
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management)
- Jira and Confluence experience
- Build management experience.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED FOR THE ROLE?
- SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience
- SAP Analyst experience
- Active Directory configuration experience
- Experience using ITSM Tools
- Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology
Desired Skills:
- SAP Authorizations
- ABAP authorizations
- SAP GRC
- HANA Authorization