Senior Functional Tester (CH1021) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a Senior Fuctional Tester.

The Senior Functional Tester is primarily responsible for assessing and maintaining, with little supervision, a level of quality for the systems and products offered to clients, and to help the development team identify and mitigate problems early in the process as well as to verify and validate that the product meets the stated requirements / specifications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related

ISTQB Foundation Certificate or ISTQB Agile Certificat

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

Experience in test case management tools

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

7+ years’ experience working in a Quality Assurance environment

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

Product-specific knowledge about the related position and/or legislation would be advantageous

Understanding of agile methodologies

Test plans and Test Packs creation

Test Plan and test cases Reviews

Knowledge and execution of the different types of testing methods

Ensuring that products adhere to company and industry quality standards

Experience in brainstorming ideas to create solutions for identified problems

Documenting of results and findings after technical analysis were carried out

Using Jira and Confluence and X-ray (nice to have)

Using tools like Postman for API testing

CORE METRICS

Create test plans and test cases

Execute test cases

Review test plans and test cases created by other QA Engineers

Assist support team with system queries

Assist Technical team with analysis and problem solving

Improve product quality by making recommendations for change

Identify, log, document and track bugs identified through the QA process

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES;

Collaboration

QA Analysis

Solutions Delivery and Testing

People and Leadership

Training

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Confluence

Jira

Postman

Quality Assurance Testing (QA)

Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Test Cases

Learn more/Apply for this position