Senior Java Developer

This position will challenge software engineering as well as people skills. From a software engineering perspective, you will have the opportunity to solve and design complex integration patterns. Development challenges will include new software development as well as maintaining current software, including modernisation of platforms with minimal impact on business.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5+ years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Java EE (Not Spring) – Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.

GitLab

Jenkins

Ansible

Linux/AIX

REST – Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

Back End Development

Object Orientated development and design

WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.

Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

Understanding and experience with micro-services.

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Linux

Jenkins

