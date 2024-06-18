Senior PHP Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is on the lookout for a Senior PHP Developer who brings more than just skill to the table—think creative thinker, problem solver, and tech magician who can think outside the box. But because experience shapes expertise, they’re ideally on the lookout for someone that has a minimum of three years of professional coding adventures. Here’s what they’re after in your tech toolbox: Proficiency in PHP, Laravel, JavaScript, Docker, and MySQL/MariaDB is crucial. These are the tools you’ll wield to create, innovate, and transform. Front-end skills? They’re a bonus, but the heart of what they need lies beneath the surface. They’re searching for the kind of developers who dive deep, who aren’t afraid to get their hands “dirty” exploring the engine room of code to make magic happen.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency in PHP, Laravel, JavaScript, Docker, and MySQL/MariaDB is crucial.

Minimum three years senior development experience.

GitHub repo with your projects or code for review.

ATTRIBUTES:

Creative.

Problem solving.

Think outside the box.

Innovative.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here: [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

PHP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position