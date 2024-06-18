Systems Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Non-negotiable skillset and experience in Red hat Linux administration:

Between 3-5 years’ experience working on Linux.

Preferable to have exposure to:

Red hat Linux

VMware

Azure

AWS

Chef

Satellite

ZVM Systems

Work location:

Hybrid – onsite 1x per week on Tuesday; remote from home; onsite as and when required subjected to requirements as they arise.

MUST BE JHB Based

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Red hat

Linux

