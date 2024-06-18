Systems Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.
Non-negotiable skillset and experience in Red hat Linux administration:
- Between 3-5 years’ experience working on Linux.
- Preferable to have exposure to:
- Red hat Linux
- VMware
- Azure
- AWS
- Chef
- Satellite
- ZVM Systems
Work location:
Hybrid – onsite 1x per week on Tuesday; remote from home; onsite as and when required subjected to requirements as they arise.
MUST BE JHB Based
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineer
- Red hat
- Linux