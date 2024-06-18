Universal System | Network Administrator

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions, is seeking a highly skilled and experienced System/Network Administrator to support their US-based team from Cape Town. The successful candidate will install, configure, and maintain the IT infrastructure in South Africa, including servers, storage, networking, and power systems. Additionally, they will manage the network to ensure security, performance, and availability, collaborating closely with the central team in the US. Support areas include maintaining a robust CAD workstation footprint, deploying the Siemens Team Center system, and more. A degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent practical experience is preferred, along with certifications in relevant technologies such as Microsoft, Cisco, or CompTIA.

DUTIES:

Install, configure, and maintain the organization’s IT infrastructure.

Manage the organization’s network, including its security, performance, and availability.

Monitor and troubleshoot network and system issues.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls.

Perform regular backups and disaster recovery operations.

Keep current with the latest technologies and implement new systems and solutions as needed.

Collaborate with US-based IT professionals to ensure the smooth operation of the organization’s IT systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications & Requirements:

A degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent practical experience is preferred.

Certifications in relevant technologies like Microsoft, Cisco, or CompTIA.

Several years of experience in system and network administration.

Strong technical skills, including troubleshooting and resolving complex technical issues.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

The ability to work well under pressure and manage multiple tasks and priorities.

A strong understanding of IT security principles and best practices.

A commitment to ongoing learning and professional development.

Knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory.

Understanding LAN/WAN, DNS/WINS, DHCP, and mobile computing environments.

Solid understanding of PC hardware, peripherals, and mobile devices.

Associate or BA/BS degree in computer science, engineering

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Additional Qualifications:

Familiarity with CAD workstation footprint and Siemens Team Center system deployment is a plus

Can work continuously and closely with the main team based in the US, indicating a need for strong collaboration skills and possibly a flexible work schedule to accommodate different time zones, is a must.

A physical ability to lift and carry miscellaneous computer equipment is necessary.

COMMENTS:

