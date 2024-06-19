Agile Project Manager at Direct Transact – Gauteng Menlyn

Role:
- Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.
- Plan, organise, direct, control and coordinate projects within the company for new and existing clients.
- Develop and maintain project plans.
- Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
- Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
- Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives and Showcases.
- Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.
- Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.
- Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team.
- Work closely with teams to resolve impediments and obstacles.
- Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.
- Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.
Skills & Experience:
- Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects.
- Prior Banking Industry and or financial experience.
- Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects.
- Solid understanding of software development life cycle models.
- Knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices with the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.
Balanced business/technical ability:
- Ability to analyse business requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and the company & sufficient IT technical ability to provide guidance to development teams and able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex project risks and issues.
- Able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude, problem solver, ability to self-organise, pro-active and service driven.
- Administratively strong with good attention to detail.
- Excellent communicator capable of leading and controlling meetings.
- Strategic thinking and planning abilities.
- High level of personal integrity and ethics, work accountability and ownership mentality. Effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing demands.
- Strong understanding of how to effectively use Project Management tools to track project progress.
Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)
- National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Scrum
- Agile
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 1 to 2 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma