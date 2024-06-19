Azure Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Urgent: BSC Degree Graduates from Belgium / TUKS
Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Skills and Experience:
- At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies:
- Blazor, Web API. API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).
- Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.
- Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure [URL Removed] CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- .NET Core will be advantageous.
- Restful service experience beneficial.
Education:
- Azure certification (Advantageous)
Tertiary Education:
- Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Special Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Desired Skills:
- Blazor
- Azure
- AWS
- .Net
- Web API
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree