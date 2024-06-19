Azure Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jun 19, 2024

Urgent: BSC Degree Graduates from Belgium / TUKS

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Skills and Experience:

  • At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development.
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies:
  • Blazor, Web API. API Gateway – Ocelot for Micro Services will be advantageous.
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity Frameworks).
  • Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous.
  • Reflection (objects that describe assemblies, modules, and types) will be advantageous.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure [URL Removed] CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • .NET Core will be advantageous.
  • Restful service experience beneficial.

Education:

  • Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Desired Skills:

  • Blazor
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • .Net
  • Web API
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

