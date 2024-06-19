Our client is a forward-thinking leader in the Logistics Industry and needs to appoint an experienced Business Analyst
Duties & Responsibilities
- Requirements Gathering and Analysis:
? Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit and document business requirements.
? Analyze and interpret business needs into technical requirements.
? Use techniques such as interviews, workshops, surveys, and document analysis to gather information.
- Documentation:
? Create detailed business requirement documents (BRD), functional requirement documents (FRD), and use case documentation.
? Maintain clear and detailed documentation throughout the project lifecycle.
- Process Mapping and Improvement:
? Analyze current business processes and workflows to identify areas for improvement.
? Develop process models and flowcharts to represent the current and future state processes.
? Recommend improvements and assist in implementing changes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
- Solution Design:
? Work closely with the technical team to design solutions that meet business requirements.
? Participate in solution brainstorming sessions and provide business insights to guide technical decisions.
? Ensure that the proposed solutions align with business goals and objectives.
- Testing and Validation:
? Develop test plans, test cases, and test scripts to ensure that the solution meets business requirements.
? Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect management.
? Validate that the delivered solution meets the specified requirements and business needs.
- Project Support:
? Provide support throughout the project lifecycle, from initiation to implementation.
? Assist in project planning, estimation, and tracking.
? Help in identifying and mitigating risks and issues related to requirements and business processes.
- Change Management:
? Assist in managing changes to project scope, requirements, and priorities.
? Ensure that all changes are properly documented, evaluated, and approved.
? Communicate changes to relevant stakeholders and ensure that they are incorporated into the project.
- Training and Documentation:
? Create user manuals, training materials, and other documentation to support the implementation and use of the solution.
? Conduct training sessions and workshops to ensure that end-users are adequately trained.
- Continuous Improvement:
? Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of implemented solutions and business processes.
? Gather feedback from stakeholders and end-users to identify areas for improvement.
? Propose and implement enhancements to improve business operations and outcomes.
Desired Experience & Qualification
A Bachelors degree in a quatitative field like ecnomics, finance, computer or data science, statistics or information management.
? Analytical Skills
? Ability to analyze and interpret complex business processes and requirements.
? Communication Skills
? Strong verbal and written communication skills to interact with stakeholders and
technical teams.
? Problem-Solving
? Aptitude for identifying problems, developing solutions, and implementing
changes.
? Technical Understanding
? Basic understanding of technology and software development processes.
? Documentation
? Proficiency in creating clear and detailed documentation.
? Interpersonal Skills
? Ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and team members.
? Attention to Detail
? Keen eye for detail to ensure accuracy and completeness of requirements and
documentation.
? Tools Proficiency
? Familiarity with business analysis tools.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Process Analysis
- Change Management
- Project Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree