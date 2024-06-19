Business Analyst – Western Cape Kraaifontein

Jun 19, 2024

Our client is a forward-thinking leader in the Logistics Industry and needs to appoint an experienced Business Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Requirements Gathering and Analysis:
    ? Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit and document business requirements.
    ? Analyze and interpret business needs into technical requirements.
    ? Use techniques such as interviews, workshops, surveys, and document analysis to gather information.
  • Documentation:
    ? Create detailed business requirement documents (BRD), functional requirement documents (FRD), and use case documentation.
    ? Maintain clear and detailed documentation throughout the project lifecycle.
  • Process Mapping and Improvement:
    ? Analyze current business processes and workflows to identify areas for improvement.
    ? Develop process models and flowcharts to represent the current and future state processes.
    ? Recommend improvements and assist in implementing changes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Solution Design:
    ? Work closely with the technical team to design solutions that meet business requirements.
    ? Participate in solution brainstorming sessions and provide business insights to guide technical decisions.
    ? Ensure that the proposed solutions align with business goals and objectives.
  • Testing and Validation:
    ? Develop test plans, test cases, and test scripts to ensure that the solution meets business requirements.
    ? Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect management.
    ? Validate that the delivered solution meets the specified requirements and business needs.
  • Project Support:
    ? Provide support throughout the project lifecycle, from initiation to implementation.
    ? Assist in project planning, estimation, and tracking.
    ? Help in identifying and mitigating risks and issues related to requirements and business processes.
  • Change Management:
    ? Assist in managing changes to project scope, requirements, and priorities.
    ? Ensure that all changes are properly documented, evaluated, and approved.
    ? Communicate changes to relevant stakeholders and ensure that they are incorporated into the project.
  • Training and Documentation:
    ? Create user manuals, training materials, and other documentation to support the implementation and use of the solution.
    ? Conduct training sessions and workshops to ensure that end-users are adequately trained.
  • Continuous Improvement:
    ? Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of implemented solutions and business processes.
    ? Gather feedback from stakeholders and end-users to identify areas for improvement.
    ? Propose and implement enhancements to improve business operations and outcomes.

Desired Experience & Qualification
A Bachelors degree in a quatitative field like ecnomics, finance, computer or data science, statistics or information management.
? Analytical Skills
? Ability to analyze and interpret complex business processes and requirements.
? Communication Skills
? Strong verbal and written communication skills to interact with stakeholders and
technical teams.
? Problem-Solving
? Aptitude for identifying problems, developing solutions, and implementing
changes.
? Technical Understanding
? Basic understanding of technology and software development processes.
? Documentation
? Proficiency in creating clear and detailed documentation.
? Interpersonal Skills
? Ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and team members.
? Attention to Detail
? Keen eye for detail to ensure accuracy and completeness of requirements and
documentation.
? Tools Proficiency
? Familiarity with business analysis tools.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Change Management
  • Project Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

