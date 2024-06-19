Business Analyst – Western Cape Kraaifontein

Our client is a forward-thinking leader in the Logistics Industry and needs to appoint an experienced Business Analyst

Duties & Responsibilities

Requirements Gathering and Analysis:

? Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit and document business requirements.

? Analyze and interpret business needs into technical requirements.

? Use techniques such as interviews, workshops, surveys, and document analysis to gather information.

? Create detailed business requirement documents (BRD), functional requirement documents (FRD), and use case documentation.

? Maintain clear and detailed documentation throughout the project lifecycle.

? Analyze current business processes and workflows to identify areas for improvement.

? Develop process models and flowcharts to represent the current and future state processes.

? Recommend improvements and assist in implementing changes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

? Work closely with the technical team to design solutions that meet business requirements.

? Participate in solution brainstorming sessions and provide business insights to guide technical decisions.

? Ensure that the proposed solutions align with business goals and objectives.

? Develop test plans, test cases, and test scripts to ensure that the solution meets business requirements.

? Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect management.

? Validate that the delivered solution meets the specified requirements and business needs.

? Provide support throughout the project lifecycle, from initiation to implementation.

? Assist in project planning, estimation, and tracking.

? Help in identifying and mitigating risks and issues related to requirements and business processes.

? Assist in managing changes to project scope, requirements, and priorities.

? Ensure that all changes are properly documented, evaluated, and approved.

? Communicate changes to relevant stakeholders and ensure that they are incorporated into the project.

? Create user manuals, training materials, and other documentation to support the implementation and use of the solution.

? Conduct training sessions and workshops to ensure that end-users are adequately trained.

? Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of implemented solutions and business processes.

? Gather feedback from stakeholders and end-users to identify areas for improvement.

? Propose and implement enhancements to improve business operations and outcomes.

Desired Experience & Qualification

A Bachelors degree in a quatitative field like ecnomics, finance, computer or data science, statistics or information management.

? Analytical Skills

? Ability to analyze and interpret complex business processes and requirements.

? Communication Skills

? Strong verbal and written communication skills to interact with stakeholders and

technical teams.

? Problem-Solving

? Aptitude for identifying problems, developing solutions, and implementing

changes.

? Technical Understanding

? Basic understanding of technology and software development processes.

? Documentation

? Proficiency in creating clear and detailed documentation.

? Interpersonal Skills

? Ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders and team members.

? Attention to Detail

? Keen eye for detail to ensure accuracy and completeness of requirements and

documentation.

? Tools Proficiency

? Familiarity with business analysis tools.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business Process Analysis

Change Management

Project Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

