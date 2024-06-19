Business Process Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Business Process Analyst to become an integral part of the Business Process and Improvements portfolio for our client. The ideal candidate will be a process-first individual with a strong analytical mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to drive business initiatives forward. The mission for this role is to facilitate informed decision-making, drive process improvements, and optimize processes that are simple, smart, time-efficient, cost-effective, repeatable, and reliable, thereby empowering the organization to achieve strategic objectives and sustain a competitive advantage. This position is expected to ensure close alignment between processes and system features, enabling manufacturing to benefit from industry best practices.

DUTIES:

Ensure efficient processes are followed, and close conformance between processes and system features are maintained

Analyse the current operational setup, and suggest process related improvements to ensure lean practices and increase productivity

Proactively identify business capability and IT service gaps and contribute to improvement efforts.

Oversee the gathering, analysis, documentation, and validation of business requirements for projects and initiatives, ensuring they are clear, complete, and aligned with business objectives.

Develop deep knowledge of the business and build both horizontal and vertical relationships with business and IT leaders that deliver business impact.

Act as a technology advisor to the business and a champion for identifying, leading and driving information technology transformation.

Ensure that business’s strategy and key performance indicators are identified and leveraged for effective IT demand shaping.

Partner with business unit or function leaders on pre-project ideation.

Partner with business and IT leaders to evaluate proposals, build business cases, and plan new joint initiatives, and determine how they fit into business capability roadmaps and priorities.

Ensure delivery of new technology solutions and capabilities in accordance with the roadmap and ensure that they meet established objectives and expectations of business partners.

Share ownership of the business value results of technology related projects; measure and communicate business value results on a regular basis.

Bring outside-in or fresh perspectives into the organization by routinely meeting with end customers/consumers, industry peers, and other external sources.

Ensure continuous improvement in value optimization, IT performance, and business processes where applicable.

Advocate for and advance business partners’ knowledge of IT processes, frameworks, roles, and capabilities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Formal Education & Certification:

Undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing Technology, or a related field.

An advanced degree is preferred.

Knowledge & Experience:

A minimum of 5 years of experience working in either manufacturing or consulting sector.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the area of process improvement and facilitating the development and implementation of business initiatives and projects based on organizational objectives.

A track record of creating technology solutions to solve business problems (globally, or across multiple divisions or regions within a single company).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong collaboration, teamwork and relationship building skills across multiple levels and functions in the organization.

Ability to listen, build rapport, and credibility as a strategic partner vertically within the business unit or function, as well as with leadership and functional teams.

A strategic thinker focused on business value results that utilize technical solutions.

Ability to set expectations with business partners and effectively leverage governance for a positive business partner experience.

Demonstrated ability to interact with and influence C-level executives to drive business value.

Exceptional ability to lead change using positive and collaborative methods.

Skilled at conflict resolution and problem-solving to achieve win-win outcomes.

Diplomacy: able to influence and motivate others using personal rather than positional power.

Strong communication skills in writing, speaking, and presenting.

An exceptional listener, able to comprehend what is said and probe for important details.

Able to communicate technical or complex subject matter in business terms.

An outside-in focus: outstanding end-customer relationship skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

