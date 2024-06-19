D365 F&O Functional Specialist (6 month contract) – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 19, 2024

The D365 F&O Functional Specialist will be responsible to lead the implementation, configuration, and maintenance of the Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365 F&O) system. This role requires a deep understanding of business processes and the ability to translate those into functional requirements within the D365 F&O environment. The specialist will work closely with the Business Analyst, Stakeholders to optimize business operations, improve efficiency, and drive digital transformation initiatives.

Additional Information:
Work Environment:

  • Based at the company’s client’s office in Centurion

Work Hours:

  • Standard business hours with potential for occasional overtime or weekend work as needed.

Travel:

  • Occasional travel may be required for training, implementation, or support purposes.

Key Responsibilities:
Implementation & Configuration:

  • Lead the implementation and configuration of D365 F&O modules based on business requirements.
  • Responsible for the customisation of the system to meet the specific needs of the business.
  • Responsible to ensure integration of the D365 F&O with other systems and third-party applications relevant to the company.

Requirement Analysis:

  • Collaborate with the Business Analyst and stakeholders to interpret business requirements and showcase existing D365 F&O functional capabilities.
  • Translate business requirements into functional specifications and system designs.
  • Conduct gap analysis (between business requirements and D365 F&O functional capabilities) to identify and address areas of improvement.

Process Optimization:

  • Evaluate and improve business processes through the D365 F&O system.
  • Provide recommendations for required system enhancements to enable the process improvements identified by the Business Analyst and Stakeholders.
  • Implement the required Microsoft D365 F&O best practices and industry standards.

Training & Support:

  • Conduct training sessions for end-users and provide ongoing support.
  • Develop user manuals, training materials, and system documentation.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to D365 F&O.

Project Management:

  • Lead and manage project timelines, deliverables, and resources.
  • Coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.
  • Monitor and report on project progress and performance.

Compliance & Security:

  • Ensure system compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies.
  • Implement and maintain security protocols and data protection measures.

Required Qualifications:

  • Minimal B-Tech or relevant Degree in Information Technology.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 10 years of experience with configuring Microsoft ERP solution, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations.
  • Proven track record of successful D365 F&O implementations and upgrades.
  • Experience with functional specifications, business process analysis and system design.

Technical Skills:

  • In-depth knowledge of D365 F&O modules (e.g., Finance, Supply Chain).
  • Proficiency in D365 F&O customization and configuration.
  • Understanding of integration technologies and data migration strategies.

Soft Skills:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
  • Project management skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • System Analysis, Object-oriented programming, SQL programming JAD session experience.
  • User Experience enabled

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations
  • D365 F&O
  • integration technologies
  • data migration

