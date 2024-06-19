D365 F&O Functional Specialist (6 month contract) – Gauteng Centurion

The D365 F&O Functional Specialist will be responsible to lead the implementation, configuration, and maintenance of the Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365 F&O) system. This role requires a deep understanding of business processes and the ability to translate those into functional requirements within the D365 F&O environment. The specialist will work closely with the Business Analyst, Stakeholders to optimize business operations, improve efficiency, and drive digital transformation initiatives.

Additional Information:

Work Environment:

Based at the company’s client’s office in Centurion

Work Hours:

Standard business hours with potential for occasional overtime or weekend work as needed.

Travel:

Occasional travel may be required for training, implementation, or support purposes.

Key Responsibilities:

Implementation & Configuration:

Lead the implementation and configuration of D365 F&O modules based on business requirements.

Responsible for the customisation of the system to meet the specific needs of the business.

Responsible to ensure integration of the D365 F&O with other systems and third-party applications relevant to the company.

Requirement Analysis:

Collaborate with the Business Analyst and stakeholders to interpret business requirements and showcase existing D365 F&O functional capabilities.

Translate business requirements into functional specifications and system designs.

Conduct gap analysis (between business requirements and D365 F&O functional capabilities) to identify and address areas of improvement.

Process Optimization:

Evaluate and improve business processes through the D365 F&O system.

Provide recommendations for required system enhancements to enable the process improvements identified by the Business Analyst and Stakeholders.

Implement the required Microsoft D365 F&O best practices and industry standards.

Training & Support:

Conduct training sessions for end-users and provide ongoing support.

Develop user manuals, training materials, and system documentation.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to D365 F&O.

Project Management:

Lead and manage project timelines, deliverables, and resources.

Coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.

Monitor and report on project progress and performance.

Compliance & Security:

Ensure system compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies.

Implement and maintain security protocols and data protection measures.

Required Qualifications:

Minimal B-Tech or relevant Degree in Information Technology.

Experience:

Minimum of 10 years of experience with configuring Microsoft ERP solution, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations.

Proven track record of successful D365 F&O implementations and upgrades.

Experience with functional specifications, business process analysis and system design.

Technical Skills:

In-depth knowledge of D365 F&O modules (e.g., Finance, Supply Chain).

Proficiency in D365 F&O customization and configuration.

Understanding of integration technologies and data migration strategies.

Soft Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Project management skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Preferred Qualifications:

System Analysis, Object-oriented programming, SQL programming JAD session experience.

User Experience enabled

