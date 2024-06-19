D365 F&O Functional Specialist (6 month contract)

The D365 F&O Functional Specialist will be responsible to lead the implementation, configuration, and maintenance of the Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365 F&O) system. This role requires a deep understanding of business processes and the ability to translate those into functional requirements within the D365 F&O environment. The specialist will work closely with the Business Analyst, Stakeholders to optimize business operations, improve efficiency, and drive digital transformation initiatives.
Additional Information:
Work Environment:
- Based at the company’s client’s office in Centurion
Work Hours:
- Standard business hours with potential for occasional overtime or weekend work as needed.
Travel:
- Occasional travel may be required for training, implementation, or support purposes.
Key Responsibilities:
Implementation & Configuration:
- Lead the implementation and configuration of D365 F&O modules based on business requirements.
- Responsible for the customisation of the system to meet the specific needs of the business.
- Responsible to ensure integration of the D365 F&O with other systems and third-party applications relevant to the company.
Requirement Analysis:
- Collaborate with the Business Analyst and stakeholders to interpret business requirements and showcase existing D365 F&O functional capabilities.
- Translate business requirements into functional specifications and system designs.
- Conduct gap analysis (between business requirements and D365 F&O functional capabilities) to identify and address areas of improvement.
Process Optimization:
- Evaluate and improve business processes through the D365 F&O system.
- Provide recommendations for required system enhancements to enable the process improvements identified by the Business Analyst and Stakeholders.
- Implement the required Microsoft D365 F&O best practices and industry standards.
Training & Support:
- Conduct training sessions for end-users and provide ongoing support.
- Develop user manuals, training materials, and system documentation.
- Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to D365 F&O.
Project Management:
- Lead and manage project timelines, deliverables, and resources.
- Coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.
- Monitor and report on project progress and performance.
Compliance & Security:
- Ensure system compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies.
- Implement and maintain security protocols and data protection measures.
Required Qualifications:
- Minimal B-Tech or relevant Degree in Information Technology.
Experience:
- Minimum of 10 years of experience with configuring Microsoft ERP solution, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations.
- Proven track record of successful D365 F&O implementations and upgrades.
- Experience with functional specifications, business process analysis and system design.
Technical Skills:
- In-depth knowledge of D365 F&O modules (e.g., Finance, Supply Chain).
- Proficiency in D365 F&O customization and configuration.
- Understanding of integration technologies and data migration strategies.
Soft Skills:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- Project management skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
Preferred Qualifications:
- System Analysis, Object-oriented programming, SQL programming JAD session experience.
- User Experience enabled
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations
- D365 F&O
- integration technologies
- data migration