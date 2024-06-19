Field Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent industrial IoT company in South Africa that specializes in AI-augmented solutions for digital productivity, workplace safety, and employee healthcare is currently in search of a Field Support Engineer. The role involves the installation and commissioning of the company’s advanced machine vision systems, including IP cameras, IP lasers, network switches, LED lights, etc., on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells. The ideal candidate should possess a National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (with a focus on Electrical or IT), and prior onsite mining experience, particularly in mineral processing, would be advantageous.

DUTIES:

Installation and commissioning of the company’s machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on: Sensor mounting and configuration. Network connectivity & configuration. Low voltage power supply. Software installation & XML configuration.

Handover, training, and client engagement.

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics o Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all the company’s sensors in the field: Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer. Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software. Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems. Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently. Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance

On-going field services: Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days but may at times be up to 4 weeks). Working closely with the Support Technicians based in Johannesburg & Cape Town.



REQUIREMENTS:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT oriented).

Onsite Mining experience (Mineral processing beneficial).

Software scripting experience (Advantageous).

Selection / troubleshooting and configurations experience in Electronics (Power supplies, PLC’s, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi, and other IT equipment).

Experience in server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.

Experience in electronic fault finding and replacements.

Knowledge in OPC Communication and Setup (Advantageous).

Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to a client(s).

COMMENTS:

