Full Stack Developer – Chanel

Role:
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 5 + years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 5 + years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 5 + years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs, in seeing through a project from conception to finished product, and knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
Education:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Special Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas and/or close to Pretoria.
- Willing to work overtime & perform standby duties.
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- Javascript
- T-SQL
- DevOps
- jQuery
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree