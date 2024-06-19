Full Stack Developer – Chanel – Gauteng Menlyn

Jun 19, 2024

Role:

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 + years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 5 + years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 5 + years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs, in seeing through a project from conception to finished product, and knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Education:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas and/or close to Pretoria.
  • Willing to work overtime & perform standby duties.
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • T-SQL
  • DevOps
  • jQuery
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

