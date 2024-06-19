FULL STACK-FRONT END DEVELOPER

Jun 19, 2024

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Education:

  • Tertiary Education:
  • Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Experience:
At least 1-2 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with thefollowing technologies:

  • HTML, CSS, TypeScript, React, React Native.
  • Experience with NextJS beneficial
  • Experience with Tailwind beneficial
  • Experience with React Query beneficial
  • Experience with MSSQL beneficial
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • TypeScript
  • React
  • React Native
  • Azure
  • NextJS
  • MSSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position