FULL STACK-FRONT END DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Education:
- Tertiary Education:
- Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Experience:
At least 1-2 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with thefollowing technologies:
- HTML, CSS, TypeScript, React, React Native.
- Experience with NextJS beneficial
- Experience with Tailwind beneficial
- Experience with React Query beneficial
- Experience with MSSQL beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- Restful service experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- TypeScript
- React
- React Native
- Azure
- NextJS
- MSSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma