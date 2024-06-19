FULL STACK-FRONT END DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Key Responsibilities:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Education:

Tertiary Education:

Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

(IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Experience:

At least 1-2 years as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with thefollowing technologies:

HTML, CSS, TypeScript, React, React Native.

Experience with NextJS beneficial

Experience with Tailwind beneficial

Experience with React Query beneficial

Experience with MSSQL beneficial

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

TypeScript

React

React Native

Azure

NextJS

MSSQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position