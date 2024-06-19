Innovation Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We’re looking for a passionate and organized individual who loves driving delivery in a fast-paced environment. Do you have a knack for keeping projects on track, managing delivery and fostering collaboration?

Join a leader in healthcare technology solutions, as an Innovation Project Manager and lead cutting-edge projects that drive transformative solutions in the industry.

As the Innovation Project Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving the success of multiple new projects. You’ll be responsible for keeping the momentum going, ensuring seamless collaboration across teams, and tackling problems head-on.

Why Apply?

Opportunity to lead and shape innovative products.

Work in a collaborative and dynamic environment.

Be part of a team that values customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.

Chance to make a significant impact in a growing company.

Drive the execution of experiments within the lab.

Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets.

Manage project resources effectively, ensuring tasks are allocated appropriately.

Facilitate communication and collaboration across diverse teams.

Proactively identify and mitigate project risks, implementing solutions to keep projects on track.

Track and monitor project progress, providing regular updates to stakeholders.

Conduct research and gather customer insights to inform project decisions.

Analyze project data and identify areas for improvement in our systems and operating models.

Contribute to the development and implementation of new processes and tools to optimize lab efficiency.

Knowledge and Skills

Project Management (methodologies & software)

Research & Data Analysis

HealthTech (general understanding)

Communication & Interpersonal Skills

Problem-Solving & Critical Thinking

Time Management & Organization

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (engineering, science, business, project management)

1-2 years of experience in project management or a related field (such as research or operations)

