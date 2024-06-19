IT Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

IT Engineer – Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) required for my client in the Financial Services profession.

My client, an established and highly regarded Investment firm are looking for the right candidate to fulfil the role of IT Engineer. This role will be pivotal in managing their critical IT infrastructure, applications, and systems securely and reliably. You will play a crucial part in maintaining the integrity and availability of sensitive financial data, implementing effective disaster recovery and business continuity plans, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Your strategic use of technology will be required to drive efficiency, productivity, and decision-making across the firm’s business initiatives. With your deep understanding of the investment industry’s unique IT needs, you will safeguard operations, protect my client’s reputation, and support our long-term growth and success.

Key Responsibilities:

Configure and manage firewalls, including VPNs.

Update and manage physical network switches, including firmware updates and rollouts.

Perform regular backups and updates of all network devices.

Manage anti-virus policies.

Troubleshoot and resolve IT-related issues.

Track and manage device warranties, including server hardware.

Coordinate with third-party vendors.

Implement and manage server patch management and automation.

Oversee server maintenance activities.

Manage Active Directory group policies, Hyper-V environments, including replication, backup, restore, and migration.

Manage and maintain the company’s backup systems.

Key Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or a related field.

5+ years of experience as a Senior IT Engineer or in a similar role.

Expertise in network and device management, including firewalls, switches, and wireless networks.

In-depth knowledge of server operating systems such as Windows Server, Active Directory, and Microsoft Hyper-V.

Experience with enterprise-level backup and disaster recovery solutions.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.

Excellent communication and documentation skills.

A collaborative work environment and career longevity, together with a market related remuneration package will be on offer to the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

IT Engineer

Windows Server

Active Directory

Microsoft Hyper-V

