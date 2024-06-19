Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Gauteng

We are seeking a Junior Software Engineer for a client based in the U.S.A. The successful candidate will bring new software to life as well as maintain our existing product catalog. Great communication is essential, as you will work closely with various teams. This role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of cutting-edge software solutions while gaining hands-on experience in a collaborative environment.

Solid understanding of software development principles and practices.

At least 1-2 years of experience in software development.

Experience working with various web technologies (preferably with .NET, React and SQL).

Ability to work and communicate with other teams, including Product and Design.

Implement RESTful APIs and web services to support frontend functionalities.

Develop responsive and user-friendly frontend interfaces using JavaScript and React.

Translate UI/UX design wireframes into high-quality code.

Design, implement and maintain SQL database to store and retrieve data efficiently.

Integrate with 3rd party APIs.

Troubleshoot and debug issues to ensure seamless functionality.

Ensure high quality of the product using modern testing practices.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

