Mobile Developer (Xamarin / Maui)

- Approximately 5 years of hands-on development experience.
- Proven track record in creating applications that can scale to accommodate thousands of users.
- Experience in building iOS and Android applications.
- Significant experience in developing and integrating REST APIs.
- Strong expertise in JSON data handling and processing.
Technical Skills:
- Languages & Framewrks: C#, ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML.
- Libraries & Tols: JQuery, LINQ, SignalR.
- Database: MS SQL Server (MSSQL).
- Web & Integratin: IIS (Internet Infrmation Services), REST API integration.
- Mbile Development: Xamarin/MAUI.
- Preferred Additional Skills:
- Integratin: Experience with BizTalk, XSLT, and Web Services Integratin.
- Develpment Tools: XML Spy.
- Clud: Familiarity with the MS Azure stack.
- Respnsive Design: Expertise in develping mobile-responsive websites.
Qualities:
- Detail-oriented and takes pride in delivering high-quality work.
- Exhibits strong ownership and responsibility over tasks and projects.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
- Capable of working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.
- Strong work ethic with a commitment to meeting deadlines and punctuality.
- Desired Attributes:
- Strong communication skills and the ability to articulate technical information clearly.
- Ability to adapt to new technologies and frameworks as needed.
- Enthusiastic about learning and applying new skills.
- Positive attitude towards work and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Minimum Requirements:
Education Requirements:
Matric
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (must have)
Desired Skills:
- Xamarin
- Maui
- .net Maui
- Mobile
- C#