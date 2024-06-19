Mobile Developer (Xamarin / Maui)

Approximately 5 years of hands-on development experience.

Proven track record in creating applications that can scale to accommodate thousands of users.

Experience in building iOS and Android applications.

Significant experience in developing and integrating REST APIs.

Strong expertise in JSON data handling and processing.

Technical Skills:

Languages & Framewrks: C#, ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML.

Libraries & Tols: JQuery, LINQ, SignalR.

Database: MS SQL Server (MSSQL).

Web & Integratin: IIS (Internet Infrmation Services), REST API integration.

Mbile Development: Xamarin/MAUI.

Preferred Additional Skills:

Integratin: Experience with BizTalk, XSLT, and Web Services Integratin.

Develpment Tools: XML Spy.

Clud: Familiarity with the MS Azure stack.

Respnsive Design: Expertise in develping mobile-responsive websites.

Qualities:

Detail-oriented and takes pride in delivering high-quality work.

Exhibits strong ownership and responsibility over tasks and projects.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Capable of working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.

Strong work ethic with a commitment to meeting deadlines and punctuality.

Desired Attributes:

Strong communication skills and the ability to articulate technical information clearly.

Ability to adapt to new technologies and frameworks as needed.

Enthusiastic about learning and applying new skills.

Positive attitude towards work and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Minimum Requirements:

Education Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (must have)

Desired Skills:

Xamarin

Maui

.net Maui

Mobile

C#

