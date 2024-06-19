Mobile Software Engineer – Gauteng Gauteng

We are currently recruiting a Mobile Software Engineer to work remotely for a client based in the USA. The successful candidate will bring new software to life as well as maintain the existing product catalog. The position requires adaptability to flexible international working hours, a strong command of communication proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint, excellent interpersonal skills and a proactive attitude.

At least 5 years of experience in software development.

Extensive Knowledge of React Native and Redux.

Understanding the REST APIs and offline storage.

Experience writing performant, scalable and quality code.

Participate in software development lifecycle from design to release.

Architect and write software for mobile environment using Reach Native.

Implement pixel perfect UI matching design specifications.

Optimize existing applications to ensure performance and scalability.

Integrate with 3rd party APIs.

Use native modules when applicable.

Ensure high quality of the product using modern testing practices.

Work closely with the rest of the team to integrate with other products.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

