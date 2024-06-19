Nvidia takes over as most valuable company

On Tuesday, Nividia shares rose 3,6%, lifting its market value to $3,35-trillion and making it the world’s most valuable public company, powering past Microsoft and Apple.

Nvidia’s success rest on its leadership in graphic processing units (GPUs) used to power the systems used to run processor-hungry generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) systems and large language models (LLMs).

The company’s rise has been meteoric, from a $400-billion market valuation two years ago to more than $3-trillion today.

As GenAI continues its market growth, Nvidia has been regularly tripling its revenue every quarter, with good profitability.