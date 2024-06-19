Project Manager

Summary

Johannesburg area – Contract – Hybrid opportunity

Established client requires an experienced Project Manager to join their team on a contracting basis.

Description

Manage client engagements

Ensure the delivery of solutions for complex IT, business, and client requirements.

Ensure client satisfaction by constructing partnerships between the project office, clients, vendors, and subcontractor organisations and implementing these partnerships to ensure positive customer satisfaction.

Build client satisfaction by formulating, developing, implementing, and delivering application, technical, and business solutions, responding to client requirements as specified

Work with the project office and delivery organisation as a primary point of contact with client needs, requirements, and expectations regarding assigned team operations.

Provide account leadership to the service delivery team and direct teams to develop programme, project, product, and business strategies, implementing the resulting solutions to meet contract deliverables.

Manage contractual costs, schedules, and service or product deliverables related to the delivery organisation.

Manage client resources and coordinate client resources to deliver services and solutions to support the client organisation.

Support the project executive in identifying growth opportunities and contract profitability.

Own quality of service provided by the delivery organisation and tracking and reporting on service level performance.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 (Matric)

Completed Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Project Management/Business/Engineering or related

Project management methodology experience

Strong experience managing and advising on complex business outsourcing contracts

Project Management Certification is advantageous

Desired Skills:

project manager

partnerships

outsourcing contracts

Learn more/Apply for this position