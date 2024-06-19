Summary
Johannesburg area – Contract – Hybrid opportunity
Established client requires an experienced Project Manager to join their team on a contracting basis.
Description
- Manage client engagements
- Ensure the delivery of solutions for complex IT, business, and client requirements.
- Ensure client satisfaction by constructing partnerships between the project office, clients, vendors, and subcontractor organisations and implementing these partnerships to ensure positive customer satisfaction.
- Build client satisfaction by formulating, developing, implementing, and delivering application, technical, and business solutions, responding to client requirements as specified
- Work with the project office and delivery organisation as a primary point of contact with client needs, requirements, and expectations regarding assigned team operations.
- Provide account leadership to the service delivery team and direct teams to develop programme, project, product, and business strategies, implementing the resulting solutions to meet contract deliverables.
- Manage contractual costs, schedules, and service or product deliverables related to the delivery organisation.
- Manage client resources and coordinate client resources to deliver services and solutions to support the client organisation.
- Support the project executive in identifying growth opportunities and contract profitability.
- Own quality of service provided by the delivery organisation and tracking and reporting on service level performance.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- Completed Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Project Management/Business/Engineering or related
- Project management methodology experience
- Strong experience managing and advising on complex business outsourcing contracts
- Project Management Certification is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- partnerships
- outsourcing contracts