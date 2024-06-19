Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 19, 2024

Summary

Johannesburg area – Contract – Hybrid opportunity

Established client requires an experienced Project Manager to join their team on a contracting basis.

Description

  • Manage client engagements
  • Ensure the delivery of solutions for complex IT, business, and client requirements.
  • Ensure client satisfaction by constructing partnerships between the project office, clients, vendors, and subcontractor organisations and implementing these partnerships to ensure positive customer satisfaction.
  • Build client satisfaction by formulating, developing, implementing, and delivering application, technical, and business solutions, responding to client requirements as specified
  • Work with the project office and delivery organisation as a primary point of contact with client needs, requirements, and expectations regarding assigned team operations.
  • Provide account leadership to the service delivery team and direct teams to develop programme, project, product, and business strategies, implementing the resulting solutions to meet contract deliverables.
  • Manage contractual costs, schedules, and service or product deliverables related to the delivery organisation.
  • Manage client resources and coordinate client resources to deliver services and solutions to support the client organisation.
  • Support the project executive in identifying growth opportunities and contract profitability.
  • Own quality of service provided by the delivery organisation and tracking and reporting on service level performance.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 (Matric)
  • Completed Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Project Management/Business/Engineering or related
  • Project management methodology experience
  • Strong experience managing and advising on complex business outsourcing contracts
  • Project Management Certification is advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • project manager
  • partnerships
  • outsourcing contracts

