Project Manager IT at Direct Transact – Gauteng Menlyn

Role:
- The Project Manager will oversee, and coordinate projects related to Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, internal and external audits, and various internal company projects.
- This role involvesmanaging all aspects of these projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within scope, and budget, while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime & perform standby duties.
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Information Technology, or a related field.
- PMP, CISM, or similar certifications are a plus.
- Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be beneficial.
Skills & Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years of project management experience, preferably in PCI compliance, audit management, and internal projects.
- Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
- Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple Projects for General Internal, Audit management and PCI Compliance Projects.
- Strong understanding of PCI DSS requirements and standards.
- Familiarity with audit processes and methodologies.
- Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Jira, Asana).
- Knowledge of IT infrastructure and security principles.
- Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, [URL Removed] Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).
This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile methodology experience. Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal. Exceptional organizational skills. Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills. Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- PCI
- Internal Audit
- External Audit
- Jira
- Asana
- Scrum
- PMP
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree