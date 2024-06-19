Project Manager IT at Direct Transact

Role:

The Project Manager will oversee, and coordinate projects related to Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, internal and external audits, and various internal company projects.

This role involvesmanaging all aspects of these projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within scope, and budget, while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.

Minimum Requirements:

Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime & perform standby duties.

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Information Technology, or a related field.

PMP, CISM, or similar certifications are a plus.

Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be beneficial.

Skills & Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of project management experience, preferably in PCI compliance, audit management, and internal projects.

Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.

Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple Projects for General Internal, Audit management and PCI Compliance Projects.

Strong understanding of PCI DSS requirements and standards.

Familiarity with audit processes and methodologies.

Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Jira, Asana).

Knowledge of IT infrastructure and security principles.

Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, [URL Removed] Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).

This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile methodology experience. Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal. Exceptional organizational skills. Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills. Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).

Desired Skills:

DevOps

PCI

Internal Audit

External Audit

Jira

Asana

Scrum

PMP

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position