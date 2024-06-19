Project Manager IT at Direct Transact

Jun 19, 2024

Role:

  • The Project Manager will oversee, and coordinate projects related to Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, internal and external audits, and various internal company projects.
  • This role involvesmanaging all aspects of these projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within scope, and budget, while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime & perform standby duties.
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • PMP, CISM, or similar certifications are a plus.
  • Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be beneficial.

Skills & Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years of project management experience, preferably in PCI compliance, audit management, and internal projects.
  • Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
  • Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple Projects for General Internal, Audit management and PCI Compliance Projects.
  • Strong understanding of PCI DSS requirements and standards.
  • Familiarity with audit processes and methodologies.
  • Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Jira, Asana).
  • Knowledge of IT infrastructure and security principles.
  • Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, [URL Removed] Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).

This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile methodology experience. Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal. Exceptional organizational skills. Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills. Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • PCI
  • Internal Audit
  • External Audit
  • Jira
  • Asana
  • Scrum
  • PMP
  • Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

